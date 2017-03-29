15-year-old accused of robbing cab driver at gunpoint

A teen has been charged with robbing a Nashville cab driver earlier this month.

Reginald Williams Jr., 15, is charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery in the hold-up of a cab driver in the 1700 block of Knowles Street on March 18.

The victim said he was stopped at 11:40 p.m. to pick up his fare when Williams and two accomplices allegedly robbed him of cash at gunpoint before running away.

Police released surveillance images, which led to the identification of Williams as the suspect.

Police are also investigating two similar hold-ups of cab drivers who were called by the same phone number to pick up a fare in the 1700 block of Knowles Street.

