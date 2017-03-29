Cheekwood exhibit makes people say 'Wow!'

Crystal Wagner has spent the last few weeks creating at Cheekwood in west Nashville. What she comes up with always gets a “wow” from her audience, and she’s perfectly fine with that.

Wagner is throwing a party worldwide with her party paper ideas. She likes it one piece at a time.

“This is birthday party table covers from Party City, so for me it’s about taking something simple and through your imagination and conviction, growing something you know,” Wagner said.

Everything is reused. When the Italy display ended, Wagner tore it all down, packed it up and started building something different.

“It’s like scraping a canvas. You get all the paint off of it and then you’re using it again,” Wagner said.

Cheap paper and chicken wire is all she needs.

“Art doesn’t have to be made out of pretentious materials. That’s not what it’s about. It’s about creating something that gets people to think,” Wagner said.

Some think it’s coral reefs or a forest.

“I want people to come in and feel something,” Wagner said. “It’s about how powerful our imaginations are right.”

Wagner’s imagination is off the charts and has been since she started drawing as a little girl, never losing her sense of wonder. She knows she is lucky to get to do this every day.

“Otherwise I’d be living in an imaginary landscape somewhere,” she said. “I kind of still do that.”

Wagner’s exhibit is called Radical. It opens Saturday at Cheekwood. There will be a grand opening event with the artist Friday at 6 p.m., including live music, food trucks and two-for-one admission.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.