Police share surveillance image of getaway vehicle in deadly Antioch shooting

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Christian Lewis. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police have released surveillance photos of the getaway vehicle used in Monday night’s deadly shooting in the parking lot of an Antioch apartment complex.

Police said two groups met in the parking lot of Timberlake Village Apartments on Blue Lake Circle just before 8 p.m. when shots were fired.

Christian Lewis, 17, was killed in the shooting. Metro Schools said he was a student at The Academy at Hickory Hollow.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored SUV, possibly an Acura MDX. Police said several other people were present at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this crime or the vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

