Property owner upset about work near historic graveyard

The work is taking place near historic grave markers. (WSMV)

Scott Hessey lives near the end of Hoggett Ford Road.

The road is torn up while Metro Water Services works to install a new water main.

Hessey was furious when he saw work taking place so close to grave sites dating back hundreds of years.

“This was no secret that this was here, no secret to Metro (Water). They just didn't care,” Hessey said.

State law dictates work needs to be done at least 10 feet away from any grave sites.

“They were too close to this one. They were too close to that one," Hessey said while pointing at several grave markers.

A spokesperson for Metro Water Services said they are looking into the matter, but would not acknowledge whether they actually dug within 10 feet of the graves.

“It's upsetting,” Hessey said. “These people dig holes in the ground for a living, and they see a stone, it don't even matter to them.

“Occasionally water mains break. Well, if this one breaks it's going wash this guy down the hill,” he added.

Metro Councilman Kevin Rhoten called this "concerning." He has spoken with Metro Water to make sure they don't come any closer.

Work on the project has halted as crews wait for the soil to dry after recent rainfall.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.