Health department uses rabies tags to identify lost pets

(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee Department of Health has announced a new tool to help reunite lost pets with their owners.

Anyone who finds a pet wearing a rabies tag can now go onto the health department’s website and type the number on the tag. That will pull up the pet’s veterinarian information, who will find and contact the owner.

