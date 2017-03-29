Hearing for Judge Moreland scheduled for Friday

Embattled Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland remains behind bars in a Kentucky jail facing federal charges.

Moreland's charges include obstructing criminal investigations; tampering with a witness, victim or informant; and retaliating against a witness, victim or informant.

This comes after months of investigation and dozens of stories by the Channel 4 I-Team.

There are still lots of questions about Moreland's status and who will fill in on the bench.

Officials at the Grayson County jail where Moreland is being held said they aren't allowed to say much about his status other than that he arrived on Tuesday and is doing OK.

Retired Special Sessions Judge John Brown is filling in on the bench this week.

Davidson County judges are meeting Thursday to determine who will temporarily take over after that.

Each judge has a certain number of days they can take off and bring in a sub. Substitute judges are paid the same hourly rate as sitting judges, which is about $80 per hour.

The Davidson County court administrator said they are still working on a plan if Moreland remains in custody for several days.

One of the big questions that remains is whether this federal investigation will call Moreland's past verdicts into question.

"Generally speaking, if a judge is accused of an isolated event, it seldom has an effect on the decisions that he or she may have made in the past," said Nashville attorney David Raybin.

Moreland will remain in custody until at least Friday, which is when a hearing will be held to determine whether or not to allow the judge to bond out. The defense and the prosecution can both call on three character witnesses.

Despite some Nashville city leaders pushing for Moreland to resign, including Mayor Megan Barry, Moreland gets to keep his title for now because he has only been charged and not indicted.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.