Middle Tennessee could see severe storms Thursday evening

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Thursday because of the potential for severe storms in the Midstate.

Tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, torrential downpours and frequent lightning are all possible with this system.

Several school districts were closed on Thursday due to the severe weather threat, including Metro Nashville Public Schools. Click here to see the latest Snowbird school closings.

The Nashville Predators have a game scheduled for 7 p.m., which is around the same time storms could be moving through.

Bridgestone Arena has just completed the National Weather Service's StormReady program, which means the facility is safe to take shelter in during severe weather. The Predators are the first NHL team to complete the program.

TEMA officials are closely monitoring the weather and will activate the emergency operations center if and when communities start asking for help.

TEMA is reminding everyone to take cover from storms in a basement or an innermost room on the first floor, such as a closet with no windows or a bathroom.

Here's a guide on how to navigate the difference between weather watches and warnings:

Watches are issued when severe weather could happen. They go for several hours and include large areas. A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for thunderstorms to form that could produce damaging winds (60+mph) or large hail (1+" diameter). A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms and the possibility of those storms to produce tornadoes.

Warnings are issued when severe weather is happening. They last for minutes, not hours, and cover portions of individual counties. A severe thunderstorm warning is issued for a storm producing damaging wind and/or hail. A tornado warning is issued for either a radar-indicated tornado (i.e. not sure if it's on the ground yet, but it could be very soon), or for a confirmed tornado.

AAA has released these tips for drivers dealing with strong storms:

Be wary of high wind conditions. Larger trucks are more affected by high winds, so give them plenty of room on the roadways.

Slow down. Don't make sudden moves and leave a safe following distance between you and the car in front of you.

Do not use cruise control. If you begin to skid, the system may interpret the skid-induced reduction in speed as a need to apply more engine power, making it harder to recover.

Turn on your headlights. In Tennessee, the law requires you to turn on your headlines when your windshield wipers are on.

Pull over. If you can slowly pull over to a safe place on the side of the road or in a parking lot, please do so.

Listen to the radio. This will help you track fast-moving storms.

Turn around, don't drown. Avoid driving onto water-covered roads, as water depth is hard to estimate, especially at night.

Brake slowly. Avoid slamming on the brakes, which could cause your car to hydroplane.

Stay alert. Get rid of any distractions that would interfere with your concentration.

