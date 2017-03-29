University of Tennessee breaks world record live on 'Today'

More than 4,000 UT students, faculty, staff and alumni broke the Guinness World Record on Wednesday. (Source: University of Tennessee)

Students, faculty, staff and alumni at the University of Tennessee broke a world record on Wednesday morning live on the Today Show.

A crowd of 4,223 people stood together inside Neyland Stadium to create the largest human letter, setting a new Guinness World Record.

The title was previously held by Queen's University in Ontario, Canada.

The "Power T" spanned 190 feet by 190 feet and took up most of the football field.

Today Show weatherman Al Roker was there for the big event as part of Rokerthon 3.

"This has been a wonderful opportunity for the nation to see our beautiful campus and share in our Volunteer spirit," said Chancellor Beverly Davenport in a news release. "I am so proud of our students, faculty, staff, retirees, and alumni and extend a big thank you to every Vol who turned out and made this happen."

The Today Show also presented scholarships to UT students Blaine Ziegler and Emma Sopcak as part of the event.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.