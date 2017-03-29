Man stabbed with screwdriver in Bellevue

Police are investigating a stabbing involving a screwdriver in Bellevue.

The incident happened on the 7000 block of Highway 70 around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim said he was arguing with with the suspect, who grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed him in the back.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

