Music City advertising on taxis in London

Nashville tries to bring in visitors from all over the country and even across the pond in London.

For the past five years, Music City has been advertising on London's famous taxi cabs.

Right now, 160 cabs are wrapped in the Nashville brand. The campaign will be ending at the end of this month.

However, one London taxi has always had the Music City logo on it.

A few years ago, city officials brought that driver stateside to visit Nashville so he could learn how to be an ambassador for the city.

City officials say putting the Music City logo and website on taxis in London is a "unique and broad-reaching way to reach out not only to the British audience, but visitors in the UK as well."

UK visitors made up more than 16 percent of all overseas visitors in 2015. There is a chance that Nashville and London will have a direct flight in the coming years.

