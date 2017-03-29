JLL wins contract for maintenance of TN colleges, universities

After a year of study and plenty of controversy, the state is ready to outsource the maintenance and upkeep of its college and university campuses.

The winning bidder again is Jones Lang LaSalle, a Chicago company that Gov. Bill Haslam has previously invested in.

The long and complicated bidding process just ended, and the state says JLL won the job.

Even though the price tag on their bid was kept secret from the selection committee in the interest of objectivity, it turns out that JLL had the lowest bid.

State workers have protested about privatizing their jobs, but the state insists they will all be able to keep their jobs at the same pay under a private company.

A video clip of pleased state workers was part of the JLL sales pitch.

The state says it has saved many millions of dollars since the maintenance company started servicing state office buildings. They say if a university campus decides it doesn't want to contract its maintenance and upkeep, it can opt out and keep operating as usual.

