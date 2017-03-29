Video shows KY security guard getting dragged by suspect's car

A wild video shows a security guard getting hit by a thief and then dragged across a Home Depot parking lot in northern Kentucky.

The suspect had a piece of plywood on his cart that he was using to hide a toolbox.

In the video, the man grabs the toolbox and makes a run for it, but the security guard isn't having it.

The woman went after the suspect, which is when he hit her with his car.

The security guard was riding on the top of the hood until the man stopped the car, which is when she tumbled off.

The woman is going to be OK but does have a concussion and a bruised hip.

Police are trying to track down the suspect but say he had his license plate covered.

