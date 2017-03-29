Suspected car thief remains at large after high-speed chase

Police say a car thief led them on a cross-county high-speed chase on Wednesday morning.

Officers spotted a car that had been stolen during an armed robbery earlier this week and tried to pull the driver over on Interstate 65 around 3:30 a.m.

The suspect wasn't having it. Police said he drove over 100 mph trying to get away and eventually disappeared into Wilson County.

Mt. Juliet police picked up the chase and pursued him as he crossed back into Davidson County.

The driver got onto Briley Parkway and exited onto Murfreesboro Pike, which is where officers lost him.

Police later found the car abandoned at the intersection of South 5th Street and Summer Place in East Nashville.

Officers dusted the car for fingerprints and are still working to find the driver.

Police have not released a description of the suspect but say he is most likely armed and dangerous.

