Fort Campbell soldiers returning after 6 months in Africa

Federal authorities are expected to announce indictments and arrests in a "significant violent crime initiative" on Friday.More >>
Colton Wilson, 24, was arrested on June 23 and booked into the Montgomery County jail. He is charged with unlawful photography in violation of privacy, false reports and tampering with evidence.More >>
James Williams, 21, is wanted for aggravated domestic assault, theft, theft of a motor vehicle and violation of community corrections.More >>
The Robertson County deputy who was injured while transporting an inmate to an outpatient clinic at 100 Oaks is continuing to recover.More >>
An inmate was killed and a deputy was injured following a shooting at the Vanderbilt clinic at 100 Oaks Mall on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
This week's attack on a Robertson County deputy is the third high-profile inmate escape just this month in Middle Tennessee. Each department has strict protocols on transporting inmates, so is it just a fluke, or do those policies need to be changed?More >>
The Community Oversight Now Coalition, which is made up of multiple local organizations, hosted a town hall to talk about creating an oversight committee board.More >>
The female victim was reportedly stabbed in the left arm and shoulder at the Lexington Garden Apartments on Forest Park Road.More >>
The first-ever "Game of Thrones" convention, named Con of Thrones, is kicking off Friday at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel.More >>
Event organizers say the guitar moves will be taught during the game, and the world record attempt will happen after the game before the fireworks.More >>
