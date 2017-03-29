Fort Campbell soldiers returning after 6 months in Africa

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Dozens of soldiers who have been serving in Africa are returning to Fort Campbell.

The Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line said 130 soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne," 101st Airborne Division are returning Wednesday. They have served six months with the U.S. Africa Command on the Horn of Africa.

Most of the soldiers were stationed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (jih-BOO'-tee), and they also provided security forces in South Sudan.

The post said in a news release the soldiers focused on training and readiness, conducted maneuver and live-fire exercises and maintained proficiency on multiple weapon systems and hand-to-hand combat.

The release said 1st Brigade Combat Team soldiers will deploy to over 20 African countries this year to support training events, coalition exercises and other missions.

