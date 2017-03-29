Mother says TSA agent was too aggressive with her son during pat-down

Social media is going wild after a mother posted a video claiming that one TSA agent went too far with her 13-year-old son.

The family was flying from Dallas-Fort Worth to San Diego to visit Disneyland.

While they went through security, Jennifer Williamson took video of her son being patted down by a TSA agent.

Williamson said the pat-down was "extremely excessive" and claimed the agent was too aggressive with her son, even though she asked the agent to use an alternative screening process, which is allowed.

The mother claims she told TSA officials that her son, Aaron, suffers from sensory processing disorder. SPD is a condition that can cause anxiety in children when they are touched.

Williamson said the incident was "horrifying" and her son felt violated.

"I noticed very quickly that my son was pat down in private and sensitive areas repeatedly. They did not go over those areas one time, they went over them four times," she said.

The TSA says the pat-down was done by the book.

Williamson says she wants an apology and for the supervisor to be reprimanded.

