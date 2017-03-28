Tin Pan South celebrates 25 years

America's largest songwriting festival has kicked off in Nashville, and it's celebrating a big milestone.

Tin Pan South is celebrating 25 years with a record 100 shows and 500 performers.

This festival is all about the songwriters. Festival-goers will hear stories behind some of their favorite songs and get an intimate performance.

"Without the songwriters, you don't have the song, you don't have the material that's out there healing hearts and making people dance and making people cry," said booking manager Shelby Yoder.

Tin Pan South runs through Saturday and spans 10 venues including 3rd and Lindsley, The Country and the Listening Room.

Festival passes are no longer available, but you can purchase tickets to individual shows.

Click here more information.

