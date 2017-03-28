Police: Suspect admits to shooting woman at Cayce Homes

Metro police have arrested the man who they believe shot and killed a woman in the Cayce Place public housing development on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of South 8th Street just after 5:30 p.m.

Vastoria Lucas, 19, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later died. She was shot multiple times.

According to Metro police, 28-year-old Kevin C. Smith was charged with criminal homicide after admitting that he shot Lucas.

Police said three suspects were taken into custody during a traffic stop on Interstate 24 near Shelby Avenue. Police were finishing a crash investigation on Woodland Street when the saw the suspected gunman's car drive by.

Officers recovered three handguns, heroin, cocaine, pills and $1,900 cash from the vehicle.

