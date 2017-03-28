Humane Society overwhelmed after 36 animals removed from home

The Humane Society of Dickson County says they're in need of donations after taking in dozens of animals. (WSMV)

A humane society says they're in dire need of donations after taking in more than 30 animals left without food and water in a home.

They said the animals have all sorts of problems that'll be expensive to take on, and they're looking to Middle Tennessee for help.

"They need some companionship and just to be around people," said Katie Pruett, executive director for the Humane Society of Dickson County. "They need tender love and care. We know we can give them some love and take care of them. We know they're in a better condition already."

Pruett spoke while walking past volunteers walking and running with dogs across the property. She said all the animals were from a case difficult to see in person and overwhelming for her organization.

Sunday, Pruett said she arrived to a home on Williamson Branch Road in Houston County on a call of 36 animals left without food and water. She said two dogs and a possum were dead inside.

"We had to cut some of the cages open to get the animals out," she said.

Pruett said the owner arrived saying she'd been in the hospital the last few days, and the animals were mostly strays she'd taken in.

"We don't feel there's any way it could've happened in a few days," Pruett said. "We think it's ongoing."

She said the animals have infections, mites, tumors and teeth that have to be pulled.

"It's just heartbreaking," Pruett said. "It's heartbreaking to see these animals not being taken care of like they should've. They were very underfed. Food, water, everything. We feel hurt, sorrow, just anger. It's just a sad situation."

The humane society moved to a new location two weeks ago, but Pruett said they're having to keep the old spot open just for these animals alone.

"It's almost like a miracle this place is still here," she said.

Pruett said they're in dire need of volunteers and donations. She believed handling the ailments of all the animals will cost about $30,000.

"We're having volunteers, and we're having to call all of our staff in just to be able to run both facilities, and we still have to feed all those extra mouths," Pruett said. "It's been very hard."

The Houston County sheriff said the owner of those animals has not surrendered them at this time and has returned to the hospital. He said they'll be running a full investigation once she gets out.

The sheriff went on to say he's trying to lend a hand to the humane society, delivering three truck-fulls of dog food and having his inmates help with work at the old facility. He said he appreciates the Humane Society of Dickson County stepping in to help because Houston County does not have an animal shelter or humane society.

Click here to reach the Humane Society of Dickson County.

