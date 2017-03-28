Police: Man arrested after firing shot at two officers

Metro police arrested a man accused of shooting at two officers in the J.C. Napier housing development on Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Officers Justin Chisholm and Jonathon Sheppard investigated a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard after someone heard several gunshots and saw two people run into an alley.

Police said the officers did not find a victim and left the scene, but continued to patrol the area.

Just before midnight, the officers heard gunshots nearby.

Police said as the two officers rounded the corner of one of the apartment buildings, they saw two people walking in their direction. One of them raised a laser-sighted pistol and fired a shot.

Chisholm saw the muzzle flash and did not return fire because of the risk to bystanders.

The two people then split up and ran away. The officers chased the man armed with a pistol and caught him in an open field on University Court. Police said two guns were recovered.

Antonio Bender, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful gun possession and evading arrest. He is being held on a $225,000.

Police said Bender told a detective he mistook the two officers for people he had a dispute with earlier.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.