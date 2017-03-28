Storm damage clean-up underway in Decatur County

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Decatur and Lewis counties during Monday’s storms.

There have been several reports of damage across the Midstate. Just west of Decaturville, the damage isn’t hard to spot.

Melissa Toner said her family got to their safe place immediately after getting the warning.

“It sounds like a train,” Toner said. “It was either right over us, or right beside us because the damage - you can see where it has the trees down in one path.

“I grabbed my daughter by the hand, just barely got her by the hand and pushed her into the bathroom. The next thing I know, my sister is right behind me and we all just piled into the bathroom,” Toner added.

“There were several hard hit areas,” said Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd. “The path of destruction was about five miles long.”

Byrd wants people to be mindful while clean-up continues.

“We’ve had a lot of sightseers come out to see what's going on. A lot of officers have blocked roads to keep people away from work crews,” Byrd said. “If you see work crews, turn around - come back later, it's not going to be cleaned up in a day.”

While property owners and others in Decatur County know it will take several weeks to clean up all the debris, they're all just thankful that no one was hurt.

