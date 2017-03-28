Tullahoma firefighter charged with rape of child - WSMV Channel 4

Tullahoma firefighter charged with rape of child

James Huskey (Source: Moore County Sheriff's Department) James Huskey (Source: Moore County Sheriff's Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Tullahoma firefighter has been arrested and charged with rape of a child.

James Huskey has been working full-time for the Tullahoma Fire Department since 2013. He was charged Monday in Moore County.

Huskey, 39, will remain suspended from the fire department pending a predisposition hearing.

Huskey’s bond was set at $100,000.

