2 Clarksville men charged with 2016 murder of Stewart Co. man

Gerald Lovelace was charged with first degree murder in connection with a June 2016 murder in Cumberland City. (Photo: Stewart County Sheriff's Office)

Abdullah Powell was charged with first degree murder in connection with a June 2016 murder in Cumberland City. (Photo: Stewart County Sheriff's Office)

Two Clarksville men were arrested on murder charges in connection with the death of a Stewart County man in June 2016.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cumberland City Police Department found Donnie Cooksey dead inside his Wallace Street home on June 7.

Witnesses told TBI agents a white truck was seen in the area at Cooksey’s death.

In a news release, the TBI said Gerald Lovelace and Abdullah Powell, both of Clarksville, were in the vehicle and intended to rob Cooksey.

Authorities believe Lovelace and Powell, both age 38, are responsible for Cooksey’s death. They have both been charged with first degree murder and are being held at the Stewart County Jail on a $1 million bond.

