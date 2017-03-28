Belmont-area rape, abduction suspect arrested in south Nashville

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim said she woke up and saw a man in her bedroom holding a razor blade around 4 a.m. Monday.

Metro police confirmed that Jason Williams, the man wanted in connection to a rape and abduction near Belmont University, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers searched a south Nashville neighborhood for hours Tuesday morning after spotting Williams on the front porch of a home on Tanksley Avenue. Police said he was charging his phone.

Metro police said Williams ran away when he saw a police car and jumped a fence to get away.

Dozens of officers, joined by K-9s and helicopters, searched the area for hours. St. Edward Elementary School was placed on lockdown and neighbors were told to stay indoors as officers searched nearby on Thompson Lane.

A woman called police after she saw Williams emerge from the crawlspace of a home on Collier Avenue around 4 p.m.

Police chased Williams through a creek bed and culvert before he surrendered.

Williams, 31, was taken for an HIV test required by state law before he is booked on charges of especially aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Stephanie Skipper said she had a strange feeling moments before she and her husband check their crawlspace. They saw that the lock was broken and heard breathing underneath.

“We were playing with the dog outside and talking about this guy, and here he is under my crawlspace,” Skipper said. “This was before we saw that the lock was broken.”

It happened just feet away from Whitsitt Creek apartments, and just yards from Whitsitt Elementary School.

"I am terrified. I am just terrified. I mean, it’s not supposed to be like this. School is right there," Traci Guy said.

Guy's daughter had gotten home from schools just an hour before Williams was caught.

"There is someone in the area who could be hurting your child. I am still having a panic attack over it," Guy said.

According to police, Williams broke into a woman's apartment next to Belmont University on Monday. Williams allegedly cut the woman with a razor before raping her and abducting her. He reportedly forced the woman to drive to an ATM on 21st Avenue South to get cash before making her drop him off on Nolensville Pike.

Area residents said they have seen Williams walking around. One man said he saw him peering into houses.

“I have seen him,” said Sherry McCall, president of the Glencliff Neighborhood Association. “He’s been in and out of a blue house up here on Wingate and I thought he lived there, but the house I think is under reconstruction so he may have been sleeping there.”

“It’s hard to put into words as a husband and parent the concerns that I have,” said Bill Durkin, vice president of the Glencliff Neighborhood Association.

Channel 4 has learned Williams was arrested in January and found guilty of indecent exposure and criminal trespassing. Court records say an officer saw Williams masturbating while watching a video on his cell phone inside a waiting room at the newborn nursery at Vanderbilt hospital. The officer reported a female visitor was asleep in the chair next to Williams, unaware of the act. Williams was ordered to stay away from Vanderbilt hospital.

Residents who live in the Glencliff area were upset to learn Williams was able to get out of jail, and now accused of rape.

