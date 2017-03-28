Limits on Tennessee campaign investments headed to governor

The sponsors of a Nashville "sanctuary city"-like push are canceling next week's final vote.More >>
Emergency officials said there was an explosion on Wednesday afternoon at a dorm on the campus of Murray State University.More >>
An inmate was killed and a deputy was critically injured following a shooting at the Vanderbilt clinic at 100 Oaks Mall on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The world's largest type of rodent was spotted in Monroe County, TN, earlier this month.More >>
Elena Sutton's family has not heard from her since March. The 27-year-old has several medical conditions and does not have any of her prescriptions with her.More >>
The Goodlettsville Police Department was looking for suspects wanted on outstanding warrants and tracked them to America's Best Value Inn on Rivergate Parkway.More >>
Scammers are calling residents claiming they've missed jury duty and must pay a fine or they will be arrested.More >>
Two people were arrested on Wednesday in the Glencliff neighborhood of south Nashville.More >>
Tennessee state Rep. Harry Brooks is donating $66,000 in campaign funds to four high schools in his district.More >>
A federal judge is expected to rule on the terms of an injunction that regulates how the Tennessee Valley Authority removes trees along right of ways while TVA works on an Environmental Impact Statement.More >>
