Overturned semi blocks off-ramp from I-24 East in south Nashville

A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East at Harding Place. (WSMV)

An overturned semi shut down an off-ramp from Interstate 24 East for several hours Tuesday morning.

The tractor-trailer rolled over just before 1 a.m. at the exit for Harding Place in south Nashville.

Police said the driver of the semi has minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

All lanes were reopened by 6 a.m.

BREAKING: overturned semi on I-24 off ramp at Harding Place. Detour will be exiting at Antioch Pike or Haywood Lane. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/VQDdcfULqv — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) March 28, 2017

Tow trucks here now trying to flip the semi back over. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/k6DiJvobES — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) March 28, 2017

Overturned semi is being flipped back over right now. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Driver had minor injuries. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/XDGSTSiOE4 — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) March 28, 2017

