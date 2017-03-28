Overturned semi blocks off-ramp from I-24 East - WSMV Channel 4

Overturned semi blocks off-ramp from I-24 East in south Nashville

A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East at Harding Place. (WSMV) A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East at Harding Place. (WSMV)
An overturned semi shut down an off-ramp from Interstate 24 East for several hours Tuesday morning.

The tractor-trailer rolled over just before 1 a.m. at the exit for Harding Place in south Nashville.

Police said the driver of the semi has minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

All lanes were reopened by 6 a.m.

