Police identify teen killed in shooting at Antioch apartments

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Christian Lewis. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police say a deadly shootout happened at an apartment complex in Antioch on Monday night.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, two groups were meeting in the parking lot of Timberlake Village Apartments when shots were fired just before 8 p.m.

The victim was struck in the back. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police later identified the victim as 17-year-old Christian Lewis. Metro Schools said he was a student at The Academy at Hickory Hollow.

Witnesses said they saw two gunmen, but police have not released specific descriptions of the suspects.

Police said there were several witnesses to the shooting. Two dark-colored cars were seen leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Police looking for clues after man found with bullet in his back at the Timberlake Apt. Antioch. pic.twitter.com/4j2ZCLVbqM — Cody C. Engdahl (@WSMVCodyEngdahl) March 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.