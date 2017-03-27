Police: Man arrested after standoff in Mt. Juliet neighborhood

Mt. Juliet police say a man was arrested after allegedly barricading himself inside a home in the Hickory Hills neighborhood for several hours.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, police said an officer tried to stop a man with an active warrant for his arrest as he left a home on the 1000 block of Chatsworth Drive. The man, later identified as Christopher Phelps, then ran back inside the home.

A woman was inside the home with Phelps but came outside when a crisis negotiator asked her to.

During the standoff, a special response team deployed a gas similar to pepper spray into the home.

Police said the man peacefully surrendered, and no one was injured during the standoff. The scene was cleared by 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the police department, officers found 16 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Phelps, 35, was arrested and is charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to sale.

Police said this incident was not related to recent armed robberies in the Hickory Hills neighborhood.

