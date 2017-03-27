Police: Man arrested after standoff in Mt. Juliet neighborhood

The sponsors of a Nashville "sanctuary city"-like push are canceling next week's final vote.More >>
The sponsor of a Nashville "sanctuary city"-like push is withdrawing the proposal before a July 6 final vote.More >>
Emergency officials said there was an explosion on Wednesday afternoon at a dorm on the campus of Murray State University.More >>
An inmate was killed and a deputy was critically injured following a shooting at the Vanderbilt clinic at 100 Oaks Mall on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The world's largest type of rodent was spotted in Monroe County, TN, earlier this month.More >>
Elena Sutton's family has not heard from her since March. The 27-year-old has several medical conditions and does not have any of her prescriptions with her.More >>
The Goodlettsville Police Department was looking for suspects wanted on outstanding warrants and tracked them to America's Best Value Inn on Rivergate Parkway.More >>
Scammers are calling residents claiming they've missed jury duty and must pay a fine or they will be arrested.More >>
Two people were arrested on Wednesday in the Glencliff neighborhood of south Nashville.More >>
Tennessee state Rep. Harry Brooks is donating $66,000 in campaign funds to four high schools in his district.More >>
A federal judge is expected to rule on the terms of an injunction that regulates how the Tennessee Valley Authority removes trees along right of ways while TVA works on an Environmental Impact Statement.More >>
A 22-year-old man is dead after his family says he instructed his girlfriend to shoot him, in what they say was a YouTube stunt gone wrong.More >>
The Boynton Beach teenager who gained an instant following with her "Cash Me Ousside" catchphrase pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to multiple chargesMore >>
An inmate was killed and a deputy was critically injured following a shooting at the Vanderbilt clinic at 100 Oaks Mall on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old.More >>
The Goodlettsville Police Department was looking for suspects wanted on outstanding warrants and tracked them to America's Best Value Inn on Rivergate Parkway.More >>
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >>
All lanes of I-65 South between Concord Road and Moores Lane in Brentwood have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.More >>
Three Vanderbilt football players who were reportedly involved in a shooting incident at a West Nashville Target have been suspended.More >>
John Tumpane can't explain why he approached the woman as she hopped over the railing of the Roberto Clemente Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.More >>