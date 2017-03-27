Senate passes resolution to move remains of President Polk

The state Senate has weighed in on an issue regarding the final resting place of the 11th U.S. president and a former Tennessee governor.

On Monday night, they voted 20 to 6 in favor of moving the remains of James K. Polk and wife, Sarah, away from the state Capitol to Columbia. This matter is far from over and opinions are sharply divided.

"This is really family," said Teresa Elam, looking over the Polk burial site. "To us, it's family. It's such a tribute."

Elam said she has long brought the children of her family to this spot to tell them about their family tree.

"We have so many wonderful scandals and stories," she laughed.

Elam said the place has always felt special, being the seventh-generation niece of Polk.

"Nashville was his home," she said.

Elam said that's why she's watching closely with the chance of Polk's remains being moved from the state Capitol.

"We're designing a master plan through landscape architects in Nashville that will accommodate the space for the tomb," said Thomas Price, curator of the President James K. Polk Home and Museum in Columbia.

Price supported the resolution to exhume the remains of Polk and his wife and relocate them to the museum site.

"This is the place where people have come from all over the country and all over the world to learn about the 11th president," he said.

Price said Polk's father built the property and Polk lived there for several years before moving a block away, where he lived another 20 years.

"We think it's fitting his tomb should be here as well," he said.

"It's irreverent," said Elam, saying she believes the remains should stay where they've been for more than 120 years. "I feel this is wrong. I think that's a horrid idea, not only because you're disturbing bodies and remains of human beings, but also because I don't see that as attracting tourists."

Elam said Polk's will ordered his remains be buried at his Polk Place home in Nashville. When the Polk family no longer owned Polk Place in the late 1800s, his remains were moved to the Capitol. Several years after the move of the remains, the Polk Place site was demolished.

Price believes Polk has deeper ties to the museum site than the Capitol.

"This is the only other home than the White House that James K. Polk ever lived in," he said. "James K. Polk was a president for all of us, and I think he'd appreciate the democratic process we're going through, wanting to hear both sides of this argument."

Even though the resolution has passed the state Senate, it has a long way to go.

Price said this still must go before the House, the Tennessee Historical Commission, the Tennessee Capitol Commission and the Chancery Court of Davidson County. There would be a $500,000 price tag on moving Polk. Price believes they can raise that money through private donations.

