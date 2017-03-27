Rape suspect added to TBI Most Wanted list - WSMV Channel 4

Rape suspect added to TBI Most Wanted list

Lorenzo Kamanda (Source: TBI) Lorenzo Kamanda (Source: TBI)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man accused of raping a patient at an East Tennessee nursing home has been added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Lorenzo Kamanda, 36, is wanted by the TBI and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the incident occurred last October while Kamanda was employed at the nursing home in Gray, TN.

Kamanda has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 140.

Anyone with information on Kamanda’s whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

