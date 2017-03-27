Strong storms knock down trees, power lines in Middle TN

A Channel 4 viewer shared this photo of a tree down in Gallatin. (Source: Lisa Pilgreen)

A pet was killed when lightning struck this home on Nevada Avenue. (WSMV)

Strong storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Monday afternoon, knocking down trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service will be sending out a survey team to assess damage in Lewis and Perry counties on Tuesday.

The storms were a triple threat - bringing downpours, lightning and winds in excess of 60 mph.

Winds snapped a tree from its roots on Hobbs Road in Green Hills, landing on a moving vehicle. It was a close call for the driver, who was not injured.

Lightning struck a home on Nevada Avenue, sparking a fire. Several people were inside at the time. They are all OK, but they said they lost a pet.

A tree fell down on Fairmont Drive near West End Avenue and 31st Avenue, crushing two vehicles.

According to NES, 13 downed power lines were reported. About 1,300 NES customers were without power just after 5 p.m. That number dropped below 800 customers by 7:30 p.m.

Damage was also reported in Putnam County. Officials said there were multiple trees down across the county.

STORM UPDATE: 13 downed power lines have been reported. If you see one, assume lines are live, stay clear & call 911. — Nashville Electric (@NESpower) March 27, 2017

