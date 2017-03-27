Suspect sought in attempted robbery of Dollar General store

Police are searching for the suspect accused of attempting to rob the store on Sunday night. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro detectives are working to identify a man accused of attempted to rob the Dollar General store at 2101 8th Avenue South on Sunday night.

Police said the man approached the clerk just before 8:30 p.m. and demanded money from the register. He left the area in a black Jeep Liberty after the clerk told him she could not open it.

The suspect is bald with a gray goatee and appears to be in his 50s. He is approximately 6’ tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

