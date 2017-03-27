Suspect dead, officer shot after shooting at Lewisburg salon

The shooting happened at CW Cuts on Ellington Parkway. (WSMV)

All hair salon employees are believed to be OK after shots were fired inside the business. (WSMV)

The suspect involved in a shooting inside a Lewisburg hair salon has died, officials confirmed Monday.

According to the TBI, a call came around 10:15 a.m. Monday that a man with an active order of protection was inside CW Cuts on Ellington Parkway. Another call came in minutes later that the man had a gun.

A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Steven Hopwood. He was found dead at the scene.

Deputy Jimmy Oliver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

No other deputies were injured in the shooting. Several hostages were found inside the salon, but no one was injured.

Through court records, Channel 4 has learned Hopwood had a criminal history. His wife obtained an order of protection against him in July 2016.

According to the order of protection, Hopwood verbally abused his wife in front of their children on a daily basis, and threatened her life many times.

She said Hopwood has a brain injury that made him more dangerous.

Hopwood and his wife were not officially divorced, but it was an open case that was filed in August 2016. He was recently charged with a DUI, was held in contempt of court, and was also charged with aggravated criminal trespassing.

The TBI is assisting local authorities with the investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also on the scene.

Oliver told Channel 4 by phone he is recovering at home, but could not comment further because the incident is under investigation.

CW Cuts remained closed on Tuesday, but the shooting was still on the minds of those who work nearby.

Casey Ellis told Channel 4 that salon workers evacuated to her workplace.

“Had everyone over here once the scene was clear so they could come in and kind of gather themselves,” Ellis said. “And all the detectives and officers were here and interviewing people.”

A witness told us deputy was inside the salon getting a haircut. TBI can't confirm. They said deputy arrived within 2 min of dispatch call. — Briona Arradondo (@BrionaWSMV) March 27, 2017

TBI: Shooting suspect is Steven Hopwood. He & deputy exchanged gunfire at CW Cuts. Hopwood is dead, deputy injured. — Briona Arradondo (@BrionaWSMV) March 27, 2017

Cornersville Hwy & Ellington Pkwy in Lewisburg closed as police investigate shooting at hair salon. Employees OK per owners' parents. pic.twitter.com/hsHromFD2T — Briona Arradondo (@BrionaWSMV) March 27, 2017

