3 courthouses in KY evacuated after suspicious packages found

Three courthouses in Kentucky were evacuated after suspicious packages were found on Monday.

Kentucky State Police responded after a device was found taped to the front door of the Todd County courthouse. A bomb technician took x-rays and determined it was a hoax device.

Todd County EMA Director Daniel Smith was inside when the courthouse was evacuated.

“I cannot remember anything like this,” Smith said. “We’ve had bomb threats mostly at the schools, but an actual device, I don’t recall it ever happening since I’ve been here close to 20 years.

A similar package was found at the Logan County Justice Center in Russellville around 7:20 a.m. after someone reported seeing a possible explosive device on a back door of the building.

Police examined that device and determined it was also a hoax.

Smith confirmed that the courthouse in Elkton was also evacuated after similar devices were found.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the incidents. A suspect has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.