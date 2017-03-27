Woman killed, EMS district chief injured in Joelton crash

An inmate was killed and a deputy was critically injured following a shooting at the Vanderbilt campus at 100 Oaks Mall on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a cargo train in Putnam County on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Thousands of fans turned out Tuesday at the Fairgrounds Nashville for the Vans Warped Tour.More >>
More than 130 new laws in Tennessee will go into effect on July 1.More >>
I-65 South is shut down between Concord Road and Moores Lane in Brentwood due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.More >>
A Fort Campbell soldier has been reported missing after failing to report for duty on June 22.More >>
A newly signed Tennessee Titans player just gave his older brother a birthday gift unlike any other.More >>
Technology company Hyla is opening a new facility in La Vergne as part of an expansion.More >>
Customers will be able to receive free bottle etchings at several different stores across the Midstate.More >>
Police are searching for a stolen vehicle in the Glencliff area of south Nashville. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >>
An inmate was killed and a deputy was critically injured following a shooting at the Vanderbilt campus at 100 Oaks Mall on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The blood alcohol level of an Idaho Falls woman was nearly four times the legal limit when she crashed her car with four children insideMore >>
An 80-year-old New Hampshire woman fought off a rabid bobcat with the help of her two dogs and her gardening sickle.More >>
A Florida man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.More >>
I-65 South is shut down between Concord Road and Moores Lane in Brentwood due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.More >>
A newly signed Tennessee Titans player just gave his older brother a birthday gift unlike any other.More >>
A Middle Tennessee doctor and his wife will spend the next three years in prison after being sentenced for conspiring to defraud the IRS.More >>
The incident happened around 11 a.m. Monday outside the Brighton Valley Apartments on the 500 block of Brooksboro Terrace.More >>
