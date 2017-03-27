Woman killed, EMS district chief injured in Joelton crash

A fatal head-on collision on Whites Creek Pike killed a woman and sent a Metro EMS district chief to the hospital.

According to police, 33-year-old Cassandra Wilson crossed over the center lane near Old Clarksville Pike and hit an SUV.

Wilson died at the scene, which is close to her home.

The driver of the SUV, EMS District Chief Lisa Weakley, is in stable condition with an injured wrist and ankle.

Police are still investigating why Wilson veered into Weakley's lane. Wilson was reportedly heading home after working an overnight shift.

The wreck happened in a dangerous sharp turn, which is known as Devils Elbow. Click here to see a list of crashes that have happened in the area.

