Police ID suspect in rape, abduction, robbery near Belmont

A woman says she was assaulted, raped and robbed during a home invasion off Belmont Boulevard early Monday morning.

The 25-year-old victim lives at the Portland Court Apartments, which is right across the street from Belmont University.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim said she woke up around 4 a.m. and saw a man in her bedroom holding a razor blade.

The woman told police her attacker cut her several times with the razor before raping her and then forcing her to drive him to a bank on 21st Avenue to withdraw money from an ATM.

She said the man forced her to drive to McIver Street of Nolensville Pike, which is when he got out of the car and ran away around 5:50 a.m.

The woman called police and drove back to her apartment. She is receiving medical treatment at Metro General Hospital.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Jason Williams, who is believed to be homeless. He is wanted on charges of especially aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Eric Willis, who lives nearby, said his wife was running near the apartment building early Monday morning.

"She said, ‘Wow, this really puts knots in my stomach,’ and she encouraged me to start getting up in the morning to start running with her, so I think that's probably what we will start doing," Willis said.

Police are still trying to figure out how the man got inside the apartment. The woman said thought she locked her door, and police said there are no obvious signs of forced entry. Police believe it may have been left unlocked.

"The weather is getting nicer, there is an inclination during the nighttime hours to leave windows open - think twice about that," said Metro police spokesman Don Aaron. "You don't want to leave an opportunity for an assistant to gain entry into a residence"

At this point, the home invasion appears to have been totally random.

"It's unreal that I'm hearing about this because you never except things like that to happen you know," said one Belmont student who did not want to be named. "I'm actually very shocked because for students here I actually feel very safe when I walk around Belmont's campus. I think it's tragic, and that actually occurred so close," she added.

Police said Williams was last seen wearing a gray shirt with red stripes on the sleeves, jeans, and a red leather jacket. He was last seen on foot in the area of McIver Street and Nolensville Pike.

"I just hope whoever did this gets caught quickly and the community rallies to make sure this remains a really safe area," said Nadja Geier who lives in the area.

Police said Williams is known to walk in the area of Belmont, Vanderbilt and West End Avenue, as well as the Nolensville Pike/McIver Street area.

Detectives believe Williams is likely the same man being sought by Vanderbilt police for stealing a backpack from the lobby of Wilson Hall on the Vanderbilt campus last Wednesday.

Officials at Belmont University said they do not have any information about the victim and do not know if she is a student. They said they do not believe there is a threat to campus.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

