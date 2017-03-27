Summit High School student dies after falling off vehicle in Spring Hill

More than 200 people gathered Monday night at Thompson Station Church in Williamson County to honor Max Hollis.

The Summit High School sophomore was killed after falling off the back of a vehicle in Spring Hill on Sunday evening.

Hollis was reportedly riding on the trunk of a four-door car with another teen when they both fell on Dryden Drive.

Hollis was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died. The 15-year-old was a sophomore at Summit High School.

The other teenager who was riding on the trunk was not injured. The teenage driver was not injured.

Sarah Lamb, Hollis' principal, said he had many friends and a great sense of humor.

"He was kind of the class clown, but a respectful class clown. The teachers all really loved him," Lamb said.

His teammates on the football team did as well.

"He was always coming off the field with a big grin on his face. He was smaller in stature but he had a huge heart," said Coach Brian Coleman.

Hollis is the sixth Williamson County student to die in a wreck since early November. In January, the district formed a task forced aimed at promoting safer teen driving.

"We will have to move forward in that regard, but I think right now we want to focus on Max and our students and staff and our families," Lamb said.

Lamb said extra grief counselors will be on staff Tuesday. The football team will also have a meeting first thing Tuesday morning.

"Just talk to the players and tell them we are a team, we love each other and will be there for each other more than anything right now," Coleman said.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Hollis' family with expenses. Click here for more information.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Summit High School football field. If the weather is bad, the service will be held in the gymnasium. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. April 15 at Spring Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Max Hollis Memorial Fund at Trinity Church (3011 Longford Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174).

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.