Drivers warned to expect delays on I-40 East in Smith County

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on Interstate 40 in Smith County starting on Monday due to bridge repair work.

Crews will be closing one lane of I-40 East for 1 mile starting at mile marker 263, which is just east of the exit for Gordonsville Highway.

The lane is expected to be reopened on or before Friday.

This is part of a larger project that includes concrete repair, joint replacement and a new asphalt overlay for both eastbound bridges over the Caney Fork River.

All of the work is expected to be completed by Aug. 31.

