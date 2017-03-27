Man stabbed in arm in south Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Man stabbed in arm in south Nashville

Police say a man was stabbed in the arm in south Nashville overnight.

The stabbing happened near the intersection of Lewis and Robertson streets.

According to Metro police, the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

