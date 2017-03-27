Strong storms move into Midstate

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Monday because of the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms, which will be moving in during the afternoon and evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky until 10 p.m. Several other watches and warnings have been issued as the storms moved into the Midstate.

Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats, with the risk for tornadoes remaining very low.

Temperatures will reach the mid-70s before the storms move in.

There will be just a few lingering showers Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s, then back to the upper 70s Wednesday.

Another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms will head this way Thursday.

