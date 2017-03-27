Man killed in crash on Red River Road in Gallatin

Officials are on the scene investigating a fatal crash in Gallatin.

The wreck happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday on Red River Road near Main Street.

The car reportedly hit some type of structure at a nearby Shell gas station.

A man was killed in the accident. A woman was taken to the hospital.

According to the Gallatin Police Department, speeding may have played a factor.

Crews are expected to be at the scene for at least another hour.

