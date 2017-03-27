Man killed in crash on Red River Road in Gallatin - WSMV Channel 4

Man killed in crash on Red River Road in Gallatin

Posted: Updated:
(Source: The Gallatin News) (Source: The Gallatin News)
(Source: The Gallatin News) (Source: The Gallatin News)
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

Officials are on the scene investigating a fatal crash in Gallatin.

The wreck happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday on Red River Road near Main Street.

The car reportedly hit some type of structure at a nearby Shell gas station.

A man was killed in the accident. A woman was taken to the hospital.

According to the Gallatin Police Department, speeding may have played a factor.

Crews are expected to be at the scene for at least another hour.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Man killed in crash on Red River Road in GallatinMore>>

  • Special

    Sumner County news

    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.