Jackson family killed in plane crash on way home from Florida

Part of the wing discovered near plane crash in Hayden, Alabama.

Officials have released the names of the Jackson family who was killed in a plane crash in Alabama.

According to The Jackson Sun, the victims are Joseph and Jennifer Crenshaw, along with their two children, Jacob and Jillian.

The family was returning from spring break in Florida when the plane went down.

Officials said it appeared the Cessna 210 plane came apart in the sky.

“It spun around one good time, and then it took a nose dive down. The wing came down over us and then the wind carried over into the field," said witness Brittany Reno.

Investigators are still piecing together parts of the plane. They say each piece is vital to the NTSB's investigation.

The cause isn't yet known, but investigators say wind and rain could have played a role.

