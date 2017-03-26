Newly released video helps public listen for Elizabeth Thomas

For the first time, video has been released of missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas.

The audio in the home video, released to Channel 4 by Wayne County Now, allows viewers to clearly hear Thomas' voice.

In the last 12 days, several photos of Thomas have been released, but this is the first time the public can hear her voice and watch her interact with her brother.

In the video, you can see Thomas sewing a Confederate flag with her brother. The video was shot just before the children were removed from their mother's custody in the summer of 2015.

Thomas was last seen on March 13 after being dropped off at the Shoney's in Columbia.

It's believed she is with her former teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins. Cummins is considered armed and dangerous. He faces charges for kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor charges after he allegedly kissed Thomas at school earlier this year.

As of Sunday, the TBI had received nearly 1,000 tips. So far, there have not been any credible sightings of the pair.

Wayne County Now says they released the video to encourage others to reach out to the Thomas family through a fund that's been set up.

The Elizabeth Thomas Family Fund is set up at Fifth Third banks. Anyone can donate to the account name to help the family. Checks can also be made out to the "Elizabeth Thomas Family Fund" and mailed to 5016 Spedale Ct. #393, Spring Hill, TN 37174.

