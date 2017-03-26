LeAnn Rimes honored at HRC Nashville Equality Dinner - WSMV Channel 4

Country music star LeAnn Rimes honored at HRC Nashville Equality Dinner

Posted: Updated:
22nd Annual HRC Nashville Equality Dinner (WSMV) 22nd Annual HRC Nashville Equality Dinner (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Country music star LeAnn Rimes was honored Saturday night at the 22nd Annual HRC Nashville Equality Dinner at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel.

Rimes was given the Human Rights Campaign’s Ally for Equality Award as part of the organization’s annual fundraiser dinner.

The HRC uses the funds to fight for LGBT equality and also helps fight against legislation that they say targets same sex families.

Rimes spoke about her experiences of having to hide.

“I was diagnosed with psoriasis at the age of 2 and grew up thinking I had to hide my body so no one would catch the disease. This is so hard to say ... once you hide a part of you, you start to hide all of you, and I know you guys know that all too well," Rimes said.

The organization is heavily involved in politics and is working against more than a dozen bills.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.