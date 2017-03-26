Family Leisure in Antioch burglarized Sunday morning

Family Leisure on Munci Drive in Antioch burglarized (WSMV)

A Family Leisure store in Antioch was burglarized early Sunday morning.

The store located on Munci Drive, was broke in to shortly before 5 a.m.

An employee responded and let officers in the building.

The building was cleared by K9, and no one was found.

It appears that the burglar may have entered through a garage door.

Over $1,000 of pool equipment was taken.

No suspects are in custody at the time.

