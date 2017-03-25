Plane heading to Jackson, TN crashes in Alabama - WSMV Channel 4

Plane heading to Jackson, TN crashes in Alabama

Posted: Updated:
Hayden, AL -

New details tonight about a plane crash that killed four in central Alabama.

According to the NBC station in Birmingham,two of the victims were teenagers -- ages 14 and 16. The other two were adults.

The plane crashed in Hayden, about 30 miles north of Birmingham. It was traveling from Orlando, Florida to Jackson, Tennessee.

The FAA is investigating.

