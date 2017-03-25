1 injured in shooting at Murfreesboro apartment complex

One person was shot Saturday afternoon at a Murfreesboro apartment complex.

Officers responded to 150 New Lascassas Highway just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they discovered one person had been shot.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still investigating this incident at this time.

No other information has been given.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved