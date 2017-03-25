Maury County DA: Amber Alert victim, suspect communicated through email drafts

Channel 4 has learned more about how 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and her former teacher, Tad Cummins, communicated before they disappeared.

Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper said the two were writing emails, but they weren't sending them. Instead, they were saving them as drafts.

Cooper explained that one of them would write a message as a draft. The other person would log in and read the email, delete it and then write another email saved as a draft.

The two used Cummins’ school email account to communicate.

Cooper wouldn't detail what was said in the emails but said they were inappropriate.

“To me, it definitely shows that Mr. Cummins knew that these communications were inappropriate, otherwise, why go to these lengths to keep them hidden?” Cooper said. "They took extraordinary measures to try to conceal all those communications."

