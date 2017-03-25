Home invasion in Springfield leaves one injured

A violent home invasion in Springfield has left one person injured Saturday morning.

Just after 2 a.m. a call was made about a home invasion at the residence on the 800 block of Kings Drive.

According to police, three black males entered the residence wearing bandanas carrying guns and demanding money.

One of the homeowners pulled a handgun and fired 1 round at the suspects.

The suspects fled the residence and fired one shot at the homeowner.

He was struck in the hand and was transported to Northcrest hospital with minor injuries.

The suspects are described between the ages of 18 and 20 years old. Two suspects are described between the heights of 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches with a thin build, while the other suspect is described as shorter and heavier in weight.

If you have information on this crime, please contact Springfield Police department at 615-384-8422 or dispatch at 615-382-6863.

