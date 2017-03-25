Home invasion in Springfield leaves one injured

Just moments after a jury foreman announced convictions for aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery, Brandon Banks' attorney said they would appeal.More >>
Youth violence is a very real issue in Nashville, and there's a group working with inner city children to curb the problem.More >>
Gary Rogers is a Linden city alderman, the Perry County EMA director, the EMS director and the rescue squad director. He also used to be a county commissioner, the fire chief and the 911 director.More >>
A video captured a dog charging at a Gallatin Police officer last week, and the officer firing a shot.More >>
Police are investigating a domestic violence-related shooting in south Nashville on Monday.More >>
The Tennessee State Capitol was evacuated after a possible structure fire was reported Monday afternoon.More >>
The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in Fayetteville, Tenn.More >>
A Franklin songwriter hopes you’ll be humming his songs after hearing them in a different way.More >>
They're called crimes of opportunity, and neighbors in some East Nashville neighborhoods are taking notice.More >>
Police have charged four men in connection to a homicide in Clarksville. Antonio Henson, 21, was shot multiple times on Kellogg Street back in January.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Craig Mears was driving the wrong way on Highway 70 S when he hit another vehicle head-on just after 9:20 p.m.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
Good Samaritans in Detroit rescued a white pit bull after two men allegedly made the dog run behind their bikes until she collapsed.More >>
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >>
A missing kayaker was found dead in Warren County on Sunday. The victim was recovered from the water at the Shellsford bridge around 4 p.m.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it. The action Monday is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.More >>
Belmont University senior Stevie Palmer has found she has a talent for eating large quantities of food in a short period of time, so much so that she has decided to try her talent on a national stage.More >>
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >>
